Two injured in Northwest Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were injured in a crash at Northwest 61st and Cache road Friday evening.
It happened a little after 5 p.m.
Police say an SUV was westbound on Cache and had slowed to turn into a parking lot.
That’s when the a truck slammed into the back of the SUV, causing it to flip onto its top.
The driver and passenger were both taken to a hospital for non-emergency injuries.
Police say the truck driver was distracted at the time of the crash and was cited for filing to pay attention while driving.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.