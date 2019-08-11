AMBUCS chapters build ramp at The Museum of the Great Plains

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -AMBUCS chapters in Lawton completed their latest construction project, a ramp and deck at the Museum of the Great Plains.
This ramp project is a little bit bigger than their usual projects, which are usually for homes or businesses. AMBUCS members build ramps every weekend and complete about 40 to 50 ramps a year.
“The good thing about it is we do ramps all over the community for individual families and individual businesses. This ramp is for the whole community. This ramp is going to represent what we believe in the community, we believe our passion is AMBUCS, but our passion is also the community of Lawton, and the museum definitely needed it, and we want to reach out and help them," said Rick Kerr.
There were four groups hard at work on the ramp project. The Lawton, Great Plains, Mountain Metro, and Junior AMBUCS Chapters.
“This is very important to us to take the four chapters in Lawton and do a major project like this together. It just brings all four chapters together. We communicate together. We’re just having a good time together, and that’s what AMBUCS is all about," said Gordon Shaw.
The AMBUCS next big project is to bring the regional conference to Lawton in two years, which would bring hundreds of people to the community to see what Lawton is all about.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.