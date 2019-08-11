First Alert 7 Forecast: Another round of hot temperatures is on tap before relief mid week (8/11 PM)

Monday seems to be the beginning of the end for our heat dome. A small shortwave disturbance is looking to push through late Monday afternoon for northwestern Oklahoma and spread eastward heading into Tuesday. While Monday will still be hot, we won’t see any relief until Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday are nearing 96° and trending into the mid to upper 90s through Friday. As the front approaches our area, we do have a slight shot at seeing some passing showers & thunderstorms. The best possibility at this would be late Tuesday into early Wednesday, mainly near the Red River. As the front approaches, winds will be pretty gusty out of the northeast, 15 to 25mph.