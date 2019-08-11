First Alert 7 Forecast: Another round of hot temperatures is on tap before relief mid week (8/11 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hey everybody! Now that the weekend is rounding down, I hope it all went well. It’s been a hot one to say the least.
This stretch of 100s has been continuing and won’t break for the next couple of days. Waking up tomorrow, whether getting ready for work or heading off to school, around 7 AM temps will be near 79°. Skies will stay mostly sunny as another hot day is on tap for Monday. A heat advisory continues well into Monday evening, expiring at 8PM. Highs will be near 105° but factor in the humidity and any feel like temperatures could be ranging from 105° to 110°!
Monday seems to be the beginning of the end for our heat dome. A small shortwave disturbance is looking to push through late Monday afternoon for northwestern Oklahoma and spread eastward heading into Tuesday. While Monday will still be hot, we won’t see any relief until Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday are nearing 96° and trending into the mid to upper 90s through Friday. As the front approaches our area, we do have a slight shot at seeing some passing showers & thunderstorms. The best possibility at this would be late Tuesday into early Wednesday, mainly near the Red River. As the front approaches, winds will be pretty gusty out of the northeast, 15 to 25mph.
The small stretch of relief is brief, we warm back up again starting on Saturday with highs back near 100°.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
