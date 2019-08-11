First Alert 7 Forecast: Heat dome still going strong (8/11 AM)

Good morning everyone! Temperatures this morning dipped into the mid 70s but are expected to rise very quickly heading through the rest of today. By 8 AM temperatures will be well into the mid 80s and by the lunch time hour temperatures will be nearing 100°! Winds will be gusting out of the south to start this Sunday but then switching to the southwest by this afternoon near 5-15mph. Finding some relief today is probably a must. Although our air temperatures will be ranging from 100° to 106°, the feel like temperatures will be a scorcher at 105° to 110°. So whether you’re hitting the pool, lake, or just staying inside it’s going to be a hot one. If you do find yourself outside, stay hydrated drinking plenty of water, take frequent breaks finding shaded or cooled areas and also make sure to check on your neighbors, relatives and animals.