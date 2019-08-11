Four teenagers hospitalized after car accident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Four teenagers were transported to the hospital Saturday night, three of them in critical condition, after their vehicle crashed in Jefferson County.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 7 p.m., approximately two miles north of Ringling.
The vehicle was northbound on County Road 3040 when the driver reached into the back seat to grab an item. That is when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, continued through a fence, then rolled two times.
The three passengers were ejected during the roll. All three passengers suffered extensive injuries and are in critical condition. Two of the passengers were transported to OU Medical Center by AirEvac. The third passenger was transferred to OU Children’s Hospital. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Ardmore Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, and was treated and released.
