Hundreds of women took part in The 4th Annual Sparkle Women’s Conference

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) -The Arise and Shine Sparkle Women’s Conference took place at the Ray Of Hope Church.
The 4th Annual Sparkle Women’s Conference draws 400-500 women from all around the state, North Texas and the surrounding region.
It’s a time for women to be encouraged and re-charged. One guest speaker said she believes the Lord wants to revive women.
“He is our great liberator. He is calling us not just to be victims, even though we’ve all gone through things. He’s not calling us to pretend, but he’s calling us to rise up, to get up, not in pride or arrogance, but to get up in humility, because in our humility we are strong," said Nicole Mullens.
One woman said she was moved by today’s conference.
“I came expecting God to move and just show me different things that he wanted me to do in my life, and he has shown me today that I am not dead, that I am alive, and I’m alive for him and whatever I do from this point on is all about him. He gets all the glory,” said Shirley King.
Mullen said she will be a part of the My Redeemer event in Dallas on August 23rd and 24th and encourages others to attend.
