Lawton Rangers hold annual rodeo parade

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The 81st annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo festivities are wrapping up Saturday.
Families and friends lined the streets in downtown Lawton, admiring the different groups passing by. Some threw candy, some drove tractors, and some rode horses.
"It just gets everybody together and lets the community see some of the horses, and some of the stuff that’s in, that sponsors put on the show if they’re rangers. Just something that we can get the community involved in,” said Danny McCarty.
There was also a special appearance by a herd of Longhorns!
“We’re excited to be here and I think we’re coming next year. So, proud to be in Lawton,” said Wes Sander.
The longhorns came from Woodward to be in the Lawton Rangers Parade for the very first time, but they’re no stranger to walking the streets in parades across the country.
“They go all over America, mostly the Midwest, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, but they’re busy almost every week," said Sander.
McCarty said plenty of planning goes into this event.
“It’s a long deal. It takes almost a year to put this rodeo on. You know, as soon as it’s over we’ll start for next year’s rodeo," said McCarty.
All the hard work is worth it, especially as a Lawton Ranger.
“It means a lot to me because, you know, I grew up here in Lawton, so I’ve seen a lot and I’ve been in a lot of the parades as different groups and to be part of this is awesome. It’s something every young cowboy dreams to be a Lawton Ranger," said McCarty.
