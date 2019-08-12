Cache school bond construction nearing completion

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Cache Public School students are in for a big surprise when they return to school next week thanks to renovations provided through a $25.8 million school bond passed in 2017.
Among those renovations is a seminar room that will hold about sixty students at a time.
"The plan for that is to have some blended classes where we might be able to bring our science teacher and English teacher together and they can go in and combine their lessons and go in and collaborate on a project. Also we’ll be able to bring in some distance learning from other colleges to where some of our students can maybe graduate with a lot more college credits than they can now,” said Cache Superintendent Chad Hance.
There are also new state of the art science labs in the high school.
"I remember coming here and going to college myself. When I got to college labs, it was like oh my gosh I’m on the moon, it’s a completely different environment. I think being in a space like this in a high school level, this more prepares them for college,” said Cache High School teacher Paul Runnels.
Those labs will also serve as safe rooms, giving the district a safe place during severe weather in every building on campus.
"When we had all those safe rooms in all the other buildings and the high school students were left to go into the bathrooms, there was a big push from our school board and our community to provide that safe area for those students to go to and be protected from inclement weather,” Hance said.
Several classrooms also got remodeled, as did the entire front of the building both inside and out. They also added more roads around the building, which Hance said should make things run much more smoothly before and after school. But Hance said none of this would be possible without the support of the community.
"With everything we have, we’re very appreciative that our community wants to see our school do well, they want us to be able to provide opportunities for our students to be successful and that’s what we want to try to do, give them every chance we can to build a strong foundation when they leave here and we could not do that without the community support,” Hance said.
