Citizens concerned after Lawton firefighters relocated due to possible mold

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The possibility of mold in Lawton’s Fire Station 2 has forced firefighters to relocate, and left citizens in the area concerned.
“It’d be nice if they could get it taken care of it and get the firefighters back in the house,” said Devin Woodham, who lives right down the road from Station 2.
The Airport Director tells KSWO while there were no visible signs of mold, the building was cleaned, testing plates were set out and sent to a lab in New Mexico. Those results should be analyzed this week. But a vacant station has left residents in the area worried for their safety.
Karli Loving works at Zoe Christian Center, just a few blocks away from the station.
“I don’t think that would be good for anyone who might be in danger," said Loving. "I don’t think it’d be helpful, I don’t like how now they’re a little further away and their response time will be a little bit longer.”
She says the Zoe Christian Center accommodates many people and she’s left uneasy knowing the area’s primary fire station is empty.
“Especially if this building is incredibly full and people need help, there is a lot of people and they may have to wait sometime to get that help and its just not good," said Loving.
The Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport has made accommodations for the airport firefighters, while the rest were moved downtown to Central Fire Station. Despite being 2.5 miles from the old station, the City of Lawton issued a statement saying response time and emergency services will not be affected.
The city says the safety and well being of employees and citizens remains their top priority.
Firefighters at Station 2 will soon move into a brand new facility right next door at the end of October.
