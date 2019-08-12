First Alert 7 Forecast: a cold front will bring some relief to the heat and a chance of rain

Very hot this evening with temperatures falling from 106 to 97 by 9PM under mostly clear skies. The cold front will slowly approach from the northwest tonight into tomorrow, bringing more clouds and eventually a wind shift to the northeast. Lows in the upper 70s tonight. Isolated to scattered showers & storms are possible later tonight through the day tomorrow. Heavy downpours and gusty winds possible with any storms. Tomorrow’s highs will range from mid 90s north, upper 90s to near 100 near the Red River, and about 100 south of the Red River.