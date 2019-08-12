First Alert 7 Forecast: a cold front will bring some relief to the heat and a chance of rain

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This streak of triple digit highs will come to an end for a few days.
Very hot this evening with temperatures falling from 106 to 97 by 9PM under mostly clear skies. The cold front will slowly approach from the northwest tonight into tomorrow, bringing more clouds and eventually a wind shift to the northeast. Lows in the upper 70s tonight. Isolated to scattered showers & storms are possible later tonight through the day tomorrow. Heavy downpours and gusty winds possible with any storms. Tomorrow’s highs will range from mid 90s north, upper 90s to near 100 near the Red River, and about 100 south of the Red River.
Isolated storm chances will continue tomorrow night into Wednesday. Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs staying in the mid 90s. Temperatures will slowly heat up later in the work-week into the weekend, approaching 100 by Friday & Saturday. Right now, we will keep the forecast dry for later in the week but some rain chances may return.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
