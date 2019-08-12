LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It will be another scorcher this afternoon with high temperatures ranging from 102-107 in Texoma. Most of our central and eastern counties are under a heat advisory until 8:00PM this evening. Heat index values will range from 105-110 with a few places closer to 112. Later this evening a few showers and storms are possible primarily for northwestern and northern Texoma. As an approching cold front dives into northern Texoma during the overnight more showers and storms will develop. Those storms will stick with us through Tuesday morning.