LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It will be another scorcher this afternoon with high temperatures ranging from 102-107 in Texoma. Most of our central and eastern counties are under a heat advisory until 8:00PM this evening. Heat index values will range from 105-110 with a few places closer to 112. Later this evening a few showers and storms are possible primarily for northwestern and northern Texoma. As an approching cold front dives into northern Texoma during the overnight more showers and storms will develop. Those storms will stick with us through Tuesday morning.
Tomorrow afternoon a little sunshine and dry conditions will return before a few more isolated storm chances are possible in far southeastern Texoma. There is a marginal risk for tonight and tomorrow that storms could produce a few gusty winds and hail to the size of quarters.
High temperatures coming up this week will be in the mid 90s through Wednesday, and then the upper 90s to triple digits return in time for the weekend. Humidity will continue to be a big contributor to the oppressive conditions here in Texoma through the next several days.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
