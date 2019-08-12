GRAPHIC: Charges filed, details released in connection to missing Comanche County man’s alleged murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a man who went missing in June.
On Monday, Ryan Jones was charged with four charges including Accessory To Murder in the First Degree, Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body, Desecration of a Human Corpse as well as Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body and Desecration of a Human Corpse by the Comanche County District Attorney’s office.
According to an affidavit, Byard Moore was invited to Jones’ home on Northwest Kinyon Avenue on or around June 16. The prosecutor’s office charges that Jones was told by a group of men that Moore was going to be beaten and he told them not to destroy his house. Moore was then allegedly bound with zip ties on his hands and a metal peg was put in his mouth. He was reportedly beaten with a metal object, and a plastic bag was placed over his head with a bungee cord tied around his neck until he stopped breathing.
Authorities say Moore’s body was wrapped in plastic and put into a wooden box constructed by Jones. The body was then taken to an area southwest of Lawton where it was dumped into a pit, covered with wood and debris and set on fire.
Authorities are still waiting on DNA tests to confirm the body found in western Comanche County on Friday is that of Byard Moore.
Three other names are mentioned in the affidavit, but at this time, none of them have been charged.
Jones’ bond has been set at $80,000. His preliminary hearing is set for September 12th.
