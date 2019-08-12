GRAPHIC: Charges filed, details released in connection to missing Comanche County man’s alleged murder

According to an affidavit, Byard Moore was invited to Jones’ home on Northwest Kinyon Avenue on or around June 16. The prosecutor’s office charges that Jones was told by a group of men that Moore was going to be beaten and he told them not to destroy his house. Moore was then allegedly bound with zip ties on his hands and a metal peg was put in his mouth. He was reportedly beaten with a metal object, and a plastic bag was placed over his head with a bungee cord tied around his neck until he stopped breathing.