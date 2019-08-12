Volunteers met in Duncan to gather signatures for the Yes on 802 Campaign

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Volunteers met in Duncan to gather signatures in support of the Yes on 802 Campaign Saturday.
Oklahoman’s are fighting to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot to meet the healthcare needs of Oklahoma’s rural communities and people working hard at jobs that do not offer insurance.
The movement for affordable healthcare in Oklahoma spread out across the state today at seven locations.
Volunteers met in hospitals, churches, parks, and community centers to learn how to collect signatures and share why they support expanding access to healthcare.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.