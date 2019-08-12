Cache Public Works Authority limits residents water use

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Outside watering of the yard and plants in the city of Cache is now limited to twice a week.
According to the County Times, Monday night the Cache Public Works Authority approved to start rationing water immediately.
Outside watering will be limited to Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The City of Cache's splash pad is also changing hours of operation, it's been open everyday during the summer, now it'll only be open on the weekends from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.
The City of Cache has not posted about why Cache Public Works Authority is rationing water, but you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.