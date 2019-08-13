First Alert 7 Forecast: a few more showers possible tonight and staying in the 90s tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thanks to the front that passed through this morning, temperatures will stay in the 90s for a few more days.
Skies will be partly cloudy this evening and a few additional showers and storms will be possible overnight as a disturbance drops in from the north. The best chance may be near or south of the Red River. Temperatures will fall to the mid 80s by 9PM and low 70s by morning.
Morning clouds tomorrow, along with a chance of showers. Then, skies will clear in the afternoon as highs top out in the mid 90s. Northeast to east winds 5-15 mph. Southeast winds and sunshine for Thursday as highs jump into the upper 90s. It will be hotter with highs around 100 from Friday into the weekend. There is a chance of isolated storms this weekend as well.
Going into early next week, relatively quiet summer weather is expected. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday with highs near 100 and lows in the mid 70s.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
