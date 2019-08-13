LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
This morning there are a few showers and storms scattered throughout Texoma that are bringing some much needed rain to a few places. The rain activity will continue through most of the morning, before we catch a break early this afternoon. Another round of showers and storms look to develop along a stalled boundary along the Red River later today. This will bring more rain chances for portions of central, southeastern, and eastern Texoma. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the low 90s in western and northwestern Texoma, low to mid 90s in central Texoma, and mid to to upper 90s in southern and southeastern Texoma.
Tomorrow morning more showers and a few isolated storms are possible for southeastern Texoma. Those will clear by mid to late morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be cooler as well with a lot of places in the mid 90s.
Thursday looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday a few rounds of low isolated rain chances are possible. Friday is trending on the dryer side while Saturday is looking a bit more promising for rain development. Sunday afternoon we will keep an eye on the possible development of more showers and storms. High temperatures this weekend will be right around 100 degrees.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
