This morning there are a few showers and storms scattered throughout Texoma that are bringing some much needed rain to a few places. The rain activity will continue through most of the morning, before we catch a break early this afternoon. Another round of showers and storms look to develop along a stalled boundary along the Red River later today. This will bring more rain chances for portions of central, southeastern, and eastern Texoma. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the low 90s in western and northwestern Texoma, low to mid 90s in central Texoma, and mid to to upper 90s in southern and southeastern Texoma.