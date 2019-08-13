Gabriel’s House unveils new facility in Comanche

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - An after school program in Duncan has been working all summer on an addition, and Monday night, Gabriel’s House had the chance to show off their new facility in Comanche.
Parents and their Kids had the chance to view their new after school hang out for the first time Monday.
And they got to do more than see the new classrooms, they also got to meet their new teacher, and learn what all they would be doing this year.
The Comanche location is inside Patterson Baptist Church, and will provide help and guidance for nearly 40 elementary school students.
“We’ve been working on it all summer, raising funds and getting things put into the facility. Im excited to see the kids and the parents, and get to know them, and relay partner with the school, the families and be an impact in this community," said Comanche facility lead coordinator Chelsea Bradley.
The Gabriel’s House addition in Comanche officially opens Wednesday, the same day school begins for Comanche students.
