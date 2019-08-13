iHelp Lawton getting new features

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two new categories have been added to the iHelp Lawton Portal.
Now, you’ll be able to report issues you see within the parks or about solid waste collections throughout the city, like bulk trash on curbs.
Just log in to the portal by visiting www.lawtonok.gov, and submit your complaint for either roads, parks, solid waste, or blight issues.
Jack Hanna, the Director of Parks and Recreation in Lawton, says the ability to get feedback from the citizens is a great help.
“You know, we’re all in this together is the way I look at it, so the more information we can get, the best we can provide our service, too...make the park, amenities better and make it better for the city of Lawton," says Hanna.
The next category to be added to the iHelp Lawton Portal is Animal Welfare. No word on when it should be available.
