Mangum pharmacist pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - A pharmacist from Mangum federally charged of defrauding SoonerCare and medicare has pleaded guilty.
37-year-old Jeffrey Scott Terry is accused of submitting false claims to the insurance bodies for drugs that had never been prescribed.
Investigators say Terry got over one million dollars in fraudulent reimbursement.
Terry pleaded guilty to two felony counts of healthcare fraud.
As a part of a guilty plea agreement, Terry agreed to pay restitution to Oklahoma and the federal government. He also agreed to give up property out of Greer County and his car.
He could also face up to ten years in prison, along with additional fines of up to $250,000.
He is set to be sentenced in about 90 days.
