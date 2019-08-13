UPDATE: Identities released in sex offender check arrests

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We now have the identities of five of the six people who were arrested after compliance checks of Lawton sex offenders were conducted last week.
Paul Waggoner, Tito J. Varela, Ignacio Lopez and Anthony Garland were all arrested and charged with Failure To Identify as a Sex Offender.
Tyler Cobb was arrested and charged with Violation of Mary Rippy Violent Crime Registration Act.
Many of the men were registered as homeless, and were required to register with Lawton Police in person on a weekly basis.
According to the Lawton Police Department, officers with assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Probation and Parole and the United States Marshal Service conducted 102 checks on August 8.
The men were charged with failure to register as sex offender and are set to appear in court in September.
Current information of all Registered Sex Offenders, registered in Lawton, OK can be accessed at the Lawton Police Department’s website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.