Cache church holds luncheon for teachers

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A church in Cache held a back to school luncheon for educators in the area Tuesday.
That was held at the Cache First United Methodist Church.
Charles Rettig, the pastor there says they fed about 160 people, including teachers and support staff from Cache Public Schools. He says they do this each year to show their support for the district.
“One of the great prides we have as part of the Cache community is our education system here in Cache," says Rettig. “We can let them know right off the bat that we are behind them and we support them in all of their efforts.”
During Tuesday’s luncheon, they also showed a video where former students thanked their teachers.
The church pastor says they also hold a drawing twice a semester where a teacher and a member of the support staff receive a gift card.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.