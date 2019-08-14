Cause of Kiddieland crash released

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - We now know what caused a train derailment at Kiddieland on Saturday, August 10th.
According to a report by the Oklahoma Department of Labor, the crash was caused by brake failure and the traveling speed.
Witnesses say the train had gone too fast around a curve, tipping over the middle passenger car and ejecting some passengers and pinning others.
10 people from the age of 2 to 67 were injured, they were all taken to Duncan Regional Hospital, and were treated and released.
