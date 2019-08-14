Elgin community donates school supplies

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The Elgin community came together to provide students and teachers the supplies they need for school this year.
Several neighborhoods and dozens of Elgin residents challenged each other to collect as many school supplies as they can. The supplies were delivered to the Elgin High Cafeteria Tuesday night.
The neighborhood that collected the most supplies will get a cash prize, but that’s far from why the donations were gathered.
“I don’t think any of us do it for recognition or notice, just that it’s good to know they appreciate it,” said Travis Bennett, who helped organize the effort. “It is an Elgin thing. We’re a tight-knit group and have respect amongst each other, and I’m pretty sure we all care, care about the children.”
This is the second year the neighborhoods have worked together to collect supplies.
