First Alert 7 Forecast: temperatures will be heating up again as the weekend approaches

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures because triple digits will return soon.
Mostly clear this evening into tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 80s by 9PM and low 70s by morning. A nice Thursday thanks to seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s. Southeast to south winds 10-20 mph.
It will turn hotter and a bit more humid this weekend. Expect highs near 101 Friday and 100 this weekend. Lows in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms during this period. Next week will start out dry with sunshine, highs around 100, and lows in the 70s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
