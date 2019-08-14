LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We have been dealing with showers and storms throughout Texoma this morning. Those will continue their track to the southeast and push out by 8AM. After the rain clears out, cloud cover will begin to fall apart. After lunchtime mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Tomorrow will be a warm afternoon with temperatures right around the average for this time of year at 98 degrees. We will be dealing with lots of sunshine and winds out of the south at 10-20mph.
Friday afternoon we could see a few Texoma counties with highs right around 100 degrees. Low rain chances are in the forecast Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Rain chances look to be very isolated, and likely most of us will remain dry.
As we begin to wrap up the weekend temperatures will hold right around 100 degrees and low rain chances will remain possible. The triple digit temperatures won’t go away anytime fast as highs into next week will start off around 102 on Monday and 101 on Tuesday. We will start next week off with lots of sunshine as well.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
