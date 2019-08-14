Lawton City Attorney Frank Jensen resigns from position after being placed on administrative leave

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has begun its search for a new City Attorney after the man who most recently held the position resigned from the job.
On Wednesday morning, the Lawton City Council voted to accept the resignation of Frank Jensen and moved to enter into a retirement plan with the long time attorney. The decision is effective immediately.
Jensen had served as city attorney since 2009. He had been placed on administrative leave in July after the council discussed “personnel investigations” during executive session of their council meeting.
The City of Lawton did not comment on the resignation citing policies and procedures related to personnel matters.
Mayor Stan Booker said a search for an interim city attorney will begin immediately, according to a press release.
