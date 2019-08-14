Prayer Store opens in downtown Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - More than a dozen Jackson County churches have come together to create a prayer store right in the heart of downtown Altus.
The prayer store is part of a 40-day prayer challenge happening across Altus. It’s been in the works for years as they looked to create a place that anybody from any walk of life can go to either pray or be prayed for. The prayer room is put together by the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance, who group president Kevin Baker said has been praying for the City of Altus for years.
"It started back during the drought, we came together to pray, we prayed every Sunday night for three years for the rain. Then when the drought broke, we were invited to do a prayer walk around the City of Altus,” Baker said.
That prayer walk grew each year and this year, is accompanying the 40-day prayer campaign, which asks people to pray for a different thing, such as Altus Public Schools or Altus Air Force Base, every day. But they didn’t feel that was enough, so they added the prayer store on Main Street across from the courthouse.
"To have this location where people can come together for the community, you don’t know who you’re going to run into when you walk in the door, but to have that, to come together, to be lifting up these needs in prayer, specific ones every day, I think that’s just very exciting,” said Friendship Baptist Church Pastor Jim Brown.
The building is open every day except Sundays from about noon until six. That’s possible because volunteers from 15 different churches offered to spend their time there welcoming whoever may come through the door.
"It shows the community that we are unified, that we are the church here in Altus and I truly believe that God has called us to pastor and shepherd our community, not just our local congregation that comes into our building,” Baker said.
Brown said this prayer room is just one small part of what the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance does in town.
"Two and a half weeks ago we served 900 kids through Operation Care for back to school supplies. We’ve got churches supporting and partnering with our schools. We’ve got big days of serving going on where we touch homes and individuals in town. All of those have been wonderful, we put thousands and thousands of dollars into investing in our community. We believe our community is worth investing in,” Brown said.
The prayer store is at 218 North Main Street in Altus. If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to go to the Altus Prays Campaign page on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.