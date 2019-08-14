UPDATE: Third person now charged in connection to Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A third person has been charged in the case of Byard Moore who went missing in June from a home in Lawton.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has filed four charges against 29-year-old Cody Bates. He is charged with Accessory to Murder in the First Degree, Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body, Desecration of a Human Corpse, and Conspiracy To Commit Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body and Desecration of a Human Corpse.
Adrian Stallworth and Ryan Jones have previously been charged in this case.
Stallworth said he did not know Moore but was contacted by Cody Bates via Facebook asking him to find Moore because Bates alleged that Moore had molested his daughter.
According to court documents, Bates was told Moore was at the home of Ryan Jones. Bates grabbed a metal object before entering the home. Court documents say Moore was beaten with that object.
A plastic bag was then allegedly wrapped around the head of Moore, leading to his death.
The body of Moore was then placed in a wooden box and taken by Bates, Jones and another person to a residence outside of Lawton. The box with Moore inside was then placed in a pit and burned.
Bates bond has been set at $150,000
During a hearing Wednesday, the Comanche County district attorney also moved to revoke Bates’ suspended sentence from a second-degree robbery conviction in 2017, when he was sentenced to seven years with all but the first six months suspended.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.