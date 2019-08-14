Warrant issued for former El Dorado police chief

EL DORADO, Okla. (TNN) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a former El Dorado Police Chief and current city employee, accused of rape by instrumentation.
A warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Michael Lee Tinney.
According to an affidavit, he’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman on 4th Street in El Dorado on July 30th. The woman escaped from Tinney by stepping out of her shoes and shorts, and ran down the street.
The Mayor says Tinney is still an employee at the city. They have not yet had a meeting to place him on administrative leave.
Once arrested, Tinney’s bond will be set at $200,000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.