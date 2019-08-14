Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge lifts hiking restrictions

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has lifted its restrictions for hikers.
We told you last week that the refuge was restricting hiking hours from sunrise to 10 in the morning due to excessive heat.
According to the refuge's Facebook page today, that restriction has been lifted and now people can hike from sunrise to sunset.
Refuge officials say it’s still important to make sure you are hydrated and get plenty of rest and stay in the shade where possible.
