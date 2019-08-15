Cameron University hosts employment law summit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Employers and people in human resources got the chance Wednesday to learn more about employment law in the state.
The employment law summit was held at Cameron University.
There, about 65 to 70 people got to hear from speakers from across the state.
Those in attendance included members of the Southwest Oklahoma Human Resources organization as well as non-members, with some general managers to learn about the latest in employment law.
“Really we want to be that resource for southwest Oklahoma. We try really hard to let people know that you don’t have to be an HR director, or human resources vice president to come and get this information. If you manage employees, if you hire employees, if you just deal with employees on a daily basis, this is good information for you to know," says Chase Massie, president of the Southwest Oklahoma Human Resources Organization.
He says that members of the Southwest Oklahoma Human Resources Organization pay $50 a year for their membership, and they get to hear from professional speakers once a month.
