First Alert Forecast: Thursday remains our last cooler day before the heat builds back in

Good morning! For the rest of the morning we’ll see temperatures increase well into the mid and upper 70s. By 10 AM we’re already nearing the mid 80s. Today will be the last refreshing day with our highs being near 98°. Come tomorrow, highs will be in the 100s once again. We’re staying dry through the rest of today under mostly sunny skies. A few showers are off to our northwest but I expect those to loose their strength as the morning goes on. Winds will be gusting out of the southeast then switching to east at 5 to 15mph for the remainder of Thursday.