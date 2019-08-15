First Alert Forecast: Thursday remains our last cooler day before the heat builds back in

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Say goodbye to the 90s as a stretch of 100s makes it back into the forecast.
Good morning! For the rest of the morning we’ll see temperatures increase well into the mid and upper 70s. By 10 AM we’re already nearing the mid 80s. Today will be the last refreshing day with our highs being near 98°. Come tomorrow, highs will be in the 100s once again. We’re staying dry through the rest of today under mostly sunny skies. A few showers are off to our northwest but I expect those to loose their strength as the morning goes on. Winds will be gusting out of the southeast then switching to east at 5 to 15mph for the remainder of Thursday.
For the rest of this afternoon, we’ll remain mostly sunny and clear heading through the overnight hours. Lows will be near 71°. The chance for rain increases heading through Friday afternoon. Skies will start mostly sunny for Friday but clouds thicken up as the day goes on. Highs will be near 101°. The chance of rain continues heading into the weekend, both of Saturday & Sunday. We’ll see more of a passing shower(s) with some rumbles of thunder and embedded lightning. No widespread rain by any means more of a localized rain. The 90s are out the door as the heat builds back in with the 100s returning for highs Monday through Wednesday.
Have a great rest of your Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
