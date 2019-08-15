First Alert 7 Forecast: triple digits return tomorrow, along with low storm chances into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another streak of 100s is on the way but we also have a low chances of storms this weekend.
The latest drought monitor shows a large area of severe drought, mainly impacting southwest Oklahoma and north TX counties that border the Red River. Rain chances look low over the next 1-2 weeks.
Mostly clear and mild this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s by 9PM and mid 70s by morning. Lots of sunshine tomorrow giving way to a few building clouds late in the day. There is a chance of isolated storms in far western Texoma during the evening. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s by noon and 100-103° for highs.
Hot this weekend with highs near 102° and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A disturbance may bring a few thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly during the late afternoon into the evening. There is also a low chance of Sunday. Expect breezy south winds this weekend at 15-25 mph.
Next week is shaping up to be hot and dry with lots of sunshine each day. Highs near 103° Monday and Tuesday, only falling to near 100° Wednesday into Thursday. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.