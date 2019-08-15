UPDATE: LPD says the missing teen has been found

UPDATE: The missing teen has been found according to Lawton Police.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton teen with autism is missing, acording to the Lawton Police Department.
Jenny Daniels, 19, was last seen in the area of her home near NW 44th Street and Cheryl Blvd.
Lawton Police say she’s 5′2″, wearing glasses, a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
It’s unknown when she went missing.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call dispatch 580-581-3272.
