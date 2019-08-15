No serious injuries after train hits car in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Traffic was slowed south of Duncan after a train collided with a car near Old Highway 81 and Fuller Road.
The crash happened around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said though the driver of the car was taken to the hospital, it was in a private vehicle and not an ambulance.
They have no word yet on whether or not the train horn sounded before the collision, but the driver was caught off guard all the same.
“A vehicle was pulling away from a farm field, and they pulled out, looked one direction, eased on the gas and didn’t notice the train coming. It just nosed out in front, and the train hit the front end," said Trooper Carlin Neece.
The train was stopped on the tracks for close to two hours, stretching from Cherokee Road past Fuller Road. Cars were not able to travel east or west while the train was being checked over for damages.
OHP wasn’t able to provide any information on the person involved in the crash, but they say it wasn’t too severe of an accident, and the driver is doing well.
