Women’s equality luncheon at Fort Sill celebrates 19th amendment

"Every time I hear a person who complains about stuff, I always ask them, did you vote? If they say no, we have no more conversation, that’s how important it is. Voting is one of our civil rights. It’s your birth right to vote, especially now that we are able to vote. If you don’t vote, you have to accept what is going on in the world. Even if you vote and you don’t get what you want, that’s OK because you are heard. And I believe every person should be heard,” Brock said.