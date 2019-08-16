Cameron’s Department of Military Sciences welcomes new students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Department of Military Sciences welcomed new students Thursday for their freshman orientation.
Thursday new students got to meet each other as well as staff and got to tour the campus to learn where their classes will be when school starts in just a few days.
Seth Hall, the chair of the department, says he hopes the event prepares them for college life.
“We want them to come to campus, we want them to get familiar with the people in the department: the instructors and the other students. We want them to start to build relationships, we want them to have the equipment and the knowledge," says Hall.
Classes start up for Cameron’s fall semester on Monday.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.