Caught in the act: Raccoon gets trapped while raiding Florida high school vending machine

Raccoon 'burglarizes' vending machine at Florida high school
August 16, 2019

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – Busted.

A raccoon got caught red-handed trying to pilfer a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.

Trash pandas apparently love fruit snacks, cookies and potato chips just as much as students.

The little critter might have gotten away with a nice haul of goodies if the door hadn’t closed behind it.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Deltona Animal Control rolled the vending machine out to a grassy area and released the “suspect.”

“He's off to his next adventure,” the Facebook post said.

Hopefully, he’s not a repeat offender.

Here's the moment our vending machine raccoon buddy got his freedom. Thanks Deputy Danny Clifton, Deltona Animal Control Officer Marion Quinones and Pine Ridge High School Guardian Greg McWhorter!

