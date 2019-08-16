Cigarette butt causes fire near Lake Ellsworth

LAKE ELLSWORTH, Okla. (TNN) - A cigarette butt is to blame for a fire in a neighborhood near Lake Ellsworth.
The call to the trailer house came out a little after 11 Thursday morning.
Porter Hill, Wichita Mountain Estates, Edgewater and Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Departments responded and had the flames put out within 30 minutes.
Captain Jonathon Bird with Porter Hill says this could have been much worse.
“With trailer house fires, they go up pretty quick. But we got out here pretty quick and were able to put it out without the trailer being a total loss. Hopefully we can salvage most of the building," says Captain Bird.
The structure was vacant and nobody was hurt.
