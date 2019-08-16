First Alert Forecast: Low chance of storms heading into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The weekend is on the finally on the horizon!
The weekend is once again finally here! While the weekend forecast isn’t 100% dry, it’s still going to be a decent weekend. Let’s get through Friday first. Through the rest of this morning, temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 70s, with a low of 76°. As the sun begins to rise, 6:55AM, skies will start mostly sunny! With all that sunshine today, temperatures will gradually increase into the lower 100s, nearing 103° for a high. As the day goes on, clouds will gradually build, turning the skies from mostly sunny to partly cloudy heading into the early evening. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 10 to 25mph. For tonight, the chance of a passing and isolated storm is more likely in our western counties.
Heading into Saturday and Sunday, it’s a very similar set up as Friday. Skies will start the day mostly sunny with clouds building heading into the afternoon turning to partly cloudy. Highs will be above 100, 102° for both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Saturday has a better shot at seeing a brief thunderstorm heading into the late afternoon/ early evening, as a disturbance moves through. While the chance of a shower is low both days, any precipitation that falls will not a wash out by any means! So all weekend plans are looking good! Winds will be pretty breezy, gusting out of the south 15 to 25mph Saturday then dropping 10 to 20mph on Sunday.
As Monday rolls back around, we’re trending dry with lots of sunshine and highs remain in the 100s for the upcoming week.
Happy Friday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
