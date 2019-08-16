First Alert Forecast: Low chance of storms heading into the weekend

The weekend is once again finally here! While the weekend forecast isn’t 100% dry, it’s still going to be a decent weekend. Let’s get through Friday first. Through the rest of this morning, temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 70s, with a low of 76°. As the sun begins to rise, 6:55AM, skies will start mostly sunny! With all that sunshine today, temperatures will gradually increase into the lower 100s, nearing 103° for a high. As the day goes on, clouds will gradually build, turning the skies from mostly sunny to partly cloudy heading into the early evening. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 10 to 25mph. For tonight, the chance of a passing and isolated storm is more likely in our western counties.