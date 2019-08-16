FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a scorching hot weekend with a chance of storms tomorrow.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Another long stretch of 100s is underway but a chance of storms will return tomorrow to try and cool us off.
Any storms this evening will be confined to far western Texoma. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 70s by morning. Mostly sunny tomorrow then building clouds late, especially west. Scattered storms are possible in western Texoma, then storm should weaken as they push east. Quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph possible in any storms, especially out to the west. Highs 100-105° and breezy south winds.
Any storms will end by midnight and skies will turn mostly clear tomorrow night. Lows in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, hot temperatures, and breezy south winds. Highs near 104°. There is a slim chance of a storm in far western Texoma.
Next week will start out very hot and mostly sunny. Highs 100-103° from Monday through Wednesday. By later next week, forecast models diverge and one solution brings cooler air into Texoma. We’ll keep an eye on that!
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
