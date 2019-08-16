FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a scorching hot weekend with a chance of storms tomorrow.

Any storms this evening will be confined to far western Texoma. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 70s by morning. Mostly sunny tomorrow then building clouds late, especially west. Scattered storms are possible in western Texoma, then storm should weaken as they push east. Quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph possible in any storms, especially out to the west. Highs 100-105° and breezy south winds.