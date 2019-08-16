Lawton Ft. Sill Art Council hosts monthly art demonstration

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Ft. Sill Art Council held its monthly art demonstration Thursday evening.
Local artists, both experienced and novice met to paint flower pots.
The demonstrations are always free, including the supplies, thanks to local donors.
Sometimes, the artists don't get a chance to participate during the demonstration, but tonight it was all hands on.
One board member said part of the fun is the painting, but it’s really about getting a chance to bond with local artists, and share their creativity.
“It’s important to have the art council to share artistic talents with other people interested in art, and for the people who come who aren’t artists and just want to come learn a new technique or hobby," said Ginny O’Leary.
If anyone is looking to get involved, or get their kids involved, visit the Lawton Art Council’s Facebook page for more upcoming events.
