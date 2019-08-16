Lawton woman arrested for bringing meth into city jail

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been arrested for bringing drugs into the city jail.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Brandi Lewis dropped a letter containing methamphetamine off at the jail for her husband.

She told police that her husband had asked her to give him a letter sprayed with what he called "perfume." So she took the meth and poured water over it onto a piece of paper and packed that in with the letter.

She was arrested and charged with bringing contraband into jail.

She’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

