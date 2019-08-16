Man charged with sword attack

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The man accused of threatening a Hilliary Communications employee and attacking his truck with a sword and hatchet was charged today with felony count of malicious injury to property over $1,000.
The judge also ordered Robert Powers to be taken immediately to the Oklahoma City Veterans Center impatient facility, and to report to jail if he leaves.
Powers’ wife tells 7News her husband is a veteran and a two-time cancer survivor who deals with PTSD.
She messaged us today, writing that, quote, “many have intervened on his behalf and he is now in the hospital getting the very best care for his conditions.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.