Possible OSBI investigation into Duncan water meters

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Officials in Duncan are working to identify the cause of high water bills across the city.
The Duncan City Council and the Stephens County District Attorney’s Office is planning to ask the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to review Duncan’s utility department’s water meter readings and billing.
We spoke with the OSBI Thursday. The acting public information officer tells us they are awaiting verification from the DA that there is potential for criminal activity.
When they get a formal request from the City of Duncan and the DA’s Office they can begin an investigation.
They are not investigating the water meters at this time.
