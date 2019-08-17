Cameron students move in to campus housing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s fall semester starts in just a few days, and Friday, students moved in to on-campus housing.
New students Friday went through the check-in process where they got their room keys and started moving in.
Saturday returning students will move back in and all this weekend, they’re holding some fun events so those living in campus housing can get to know each other, such as an ice cream social, a pizza dinner and pool party.
Chris Drew, the director of student housing and residence life, says his staff is more than welcome to help those moving in.
“It’s a very rewarding experience for all of our staff and everyone here at Cameron University to welcome all of our students," said Drew.
He says they expect to see at least a couple hundred students this weekend.
The first day of school for Cameron will be Monday.
