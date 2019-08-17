Firefighters still battling fire in Snyder

SNYDER, Okla. (TNN) - It broke out around 3:15 Friday afternoon just north of Highway 62, and continues into the evening.
Volunteer Fire Departments from all over southwest Oklahoma are on the scene.
Local Red Cross arrived at the fire with food and water.
One first responder told 7 news they believe the fire started on Highway 62 but that has not been confirmed.
The flames spread quickly over the hills north of the highway, forcing a number families to evacuate their homes.
Highway 62 B eastbound is closed.
Stick with seven news for updates.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.