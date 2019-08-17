First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory and the chance for storms on tap for Saturday (8/17 AM)

A heat advisory does begin starting at 1 pm and runs through Sunday 9PM. The combination of hot air temperatures and high humidity heading through the afternoon could have the feel like temperatures ranging from 105° to 110°! Keep in mind to take extra precaution if you do find yourself outdoors. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. The prime time for the heat to be the most extreme is during the afternoon, so make sure to check up on neighbors, relatives and keep an eye on your furry pets!