First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory and the chance for storms on tap for Saturday (8/17 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The weekend forecast is looking to be okay but a few things you should know about today!
Good morning! Focusing mainly on Saturday, we have a lot going on today! Starting with the rest of this morning, temperatures will fall into the mid 70s by 7 AM. We’ll start off sunny, where most of the day will remain mostly sunny heading through lunchtime and late afternoon/ early evening. By noon, we’re nearing 96° and still mostly sunny. Clouds will start to build into our area but mainly in our far western counties. It’ll be another hot one today, highs are nearing 104° by 5 PM.
A heat advisory does begin starting at 1 pm and runs through Sunday 9PM. The combination of hot air temperatures and high humidity heading through the afternoon could have the feel like temperatures ranging from 105° to 110°! Keep in mind to take extra precaution if you do find yourself outdoors. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. The prime time for the heat to be the most extreme is during the afternoon, so make sure to check up on neighbors, relatives and keep an eye on your furry pets!
Besides the heat today, we’re also keeping an eye out for some storms to develop later this afternoon/ early evening. As the afternoon turns into the early evening, clouds will be thicker. Scattered storms are possible in western Texoma, starting after 4 pm. While the storms will mainly pack a punch in our most western counties, they should weaken as they head east. The SPC, or the Storm Prediction Center, has issued us under a marginal risk for any severe action today. This includes gusts up to 60mph, heavy downpours, and quarter sized hail.
All and any storms will be wrapped up by midnight. Skies will clear heading into Sunday morning with overnight lows nearing 76°.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
