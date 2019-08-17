First Alert Forecast: Storms later this evening, clearing by Sunday (8/17 PM)

Good evening! We’re still mostly sunny as of 4:30 but expect more clouds to build into the area as the night progresses. Temperatures will still be hot heading into the early afternoon. By 7 PM we’re still nearing 101 with partly cloudy skies and by 10PM we’re still in the lower 90s. Winds will be pretty gusty for the remainder of the day, out of the south at 15 to 25mph. As clouds spread from west to east, it also brings a threat for some storms this evening. The bulk of the action will mainly be in our most western counties and weakening as they move east. Through tonight, expect any passing storms to bring winds up to 60mph, heavy downpours and quarter sized hail. These storms will be quick moving as any action is gone by midnight tonight.