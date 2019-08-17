First Alert Forecast: Storms later this evening, clearing by Sunday (8/17 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few passing thunderstorms will pack a punch heading into this evening but we’re clear come Sunday.
Good evening! We’re still mostly sunny as of 4:30 but expect more clouds to build into the area as the night progresses. Temperatures will still be hot heading into the early afternoon. By 7 PM we’re still nearing 101 with partly cloudy skies and by 10PM we’re still in the lower 90s. Winds will be pretty gusty for the remainder of the day, out of the south at 15 to 25mph. As clouds spread from west to east, it also brings a threat for some storms this evening. The bulk of the action will mainly be in our most western counties and weakening as they move east. Through tonight, expect any passing storms to bring winds up to 60mph, heavy downpours and quarter sized hail. These storms will be quick moving as any action is gone by midnight tonight.
Skies clear back up heading into Sunday being mostly clear. Overnight lows still very mild in the upper 70s. For Sunday, the remainder of the day still stay mostly sunny. We’re trending dry for the majority of the day but any guidance is showing to stay that way but there is still a pretty low chance at some passing rain showers in the evening. A heat advisory remains in effect for all of Sunday. With hot air temperatures (highs near 105°) and high humidity (dewpoints near 70°) it makes for a hot, gross and sticky day. Feel like temperatures could be nearing 110°. It’ll be another hot one, with highs near 105°. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 10 to 20mph.
We start the work week off dry and sunny with highs for Monday near 105°. It seems that a cooling trend is on the way mid week with some accompanied rain.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
