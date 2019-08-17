Fusion Buffet closed after fire broke out in the restaurant bathroom

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fusion Buffet on Cache Road in Lawton is closed after a fire broke out in one of the restaurant’s bathrooms Friday afternoon.
The owner said they noticed the fire around 3 o’clock after smoke started pouring out of the bathroom.
They said it appeared like someone lit a roll of toilet paper on fire.
Workers were able to put the fire out quickly, and it didn't spread anywhere other than the bathroom.
The Fire Marshal is still working to determine what caused it.
Fusion Buffet’s owner said she hopes to be back open next week, but they first have to get the okay from the health department.
She's asking for information from anyone who might've been at the restaurant today and noticed anything suspicious.
If you did, they ask you to give the restaurant a call.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.